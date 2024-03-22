Friday, March 22, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, March 22
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 at 8:48 AM
There are two mini-fest gigs tonight, so choose wisely. At 7 p.m.
at the Bodyworks Alpha Annex
in Eureka there is a battle of the bands in the style of local metal, featuring Image Pit, Something Wicked, Malicious Algorithm, Psyop Victim, Grug! and Death Doula
, along with raffles, live boxing matches (!) and refreshments. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. Two and a half hours later at the Miniplex
is Louderfest, where DJ Nips
will be running a local MC free-for-all featuring Emani ETRNL, Boo, Reeph, Fresh Micks, NotLewy
and more. Just $10 gets you in the door, and front and center for the action.
