Friday, March 22, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, March 22

Posted By on Fri, Mar 22, 2024 at 8:48 AM

There are two mini-fest gigs tonight, so choose wisely. At 7 p.m. at the Bodyworks Alpha Annex in Eureka there is a battle of the bands in the style of local metal, featuring Image Pit, Something Wicked, Malicious Algorithm, Psyop Victim, Grug! and Death Doula, along with raffles, live boxing matches (!) and refreshments. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. Two and a half hours later at the Miniplex is Louderfest, where DJ Nips will be running a local MC free-for-all featuring Emani ETRNL, Boo, Reeph, Fresh Micks, NotLewy and more. Just $10 gets you in the door, and front and center for the action.
