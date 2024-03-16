Saturday, March 16, 2024
Music Tonight: Saturday, March 16
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Mar 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Luke and Rachael Price are a married couple who form the structure of the roots and country-fried soul act Love, DEAN
. The fella plays fiddle and backup, while Rachael sings and strums to a gospel-tuned style of uplifting songwriting. The two lovebirds will be doing their thing at Wrangletown Cider Co.
this evening at 8 p.m.
for a mere $25 for an intimate recitation of their songbook.
click to enlarge
Tags: Love, DEAN, Wrangletown Cider Co., Image