A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, March 16

Posted By on Sat, Mar 16, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Luke and Rachael Price are a married couple who form the structure of the roots and country-fried soul act Love, DEAN. The fella plays fiddle and backup, while Rachael sings and strums to a gospel-tuned style of uplifting songwriting. The two lovebirds will be doing their thing at Wrangletown Cider Co. this evening at 8 p.m. for a mere $25 for an intimate recitation of their songbook.
click to enlarge 0.png
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 14, 2024 vol XXXV issue 11
The Cannabis Issue 2024

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation