Thursday, February 29, 2024

Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 29

Posted By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM

One of the stranger and more cinematic acts to break into the fringes of the American mainstream, a band that can be called Dadaist without flinching, is back on the road and coming to Humboldt. Sleepytime Gorilla Museum is possibly the only group to ever work the word “tintinnabulation” into a catchy song and have an impossible-to-define sound that is the true heir to the best sense of the term “art rock.” This group is in its own class and very certainly worth your time, which can be exchanged for $25 ($20 advance) at Humbrews at 8 p.m. If you aren’t up for it and want something a little cozier, at the same hour at the Logger Bar you will find LK — aka the bartender and my good buddy Logan — performing Neil Young’s masterpiece "After the Goldrush" for free.
