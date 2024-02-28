Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 28
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM
Denver, Colorado’s Sunsquabi
are a power trio of rock-tronica jamsters who mix and meld bass, drums and guitars with keys, laptops and drum pads, creating a groove-friendly bounce house for fun seekers everywhere. The crew is setting up shop tonight at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
, one of the best venues around for this sort of thing. Along for the ride are Oakland EDM and trap duo Modern Future
, and K+Lab
, a solo artist from New Zealand who produces some banger electronica dance tracks. Catch it all at 7 p.m.
($20, $15 advance).
Tags: Sunsquabi, Arcata Theatre Lounge, Modern Future, K+Lab, EDM, Image