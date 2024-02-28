A+E

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Posted By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Denver, Colorado’s Sunsquabi are a power trio of rock-tronica jamsters who mix and meld bass, drums and guitars with keys, laptops and drum pads, creating a groove-friendly bounce house for fun seekers everywhere. The crew is setting up shop tonight at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, one of the best venues around for this sort of thing. Along for the ride are Oakland EDM and trap duo Modern Future, and K+Lab, a solo artist from New Zealand who produces some banger electronica dance tracks. Catch it all at 7 p.m. ($20, $15 advance).
