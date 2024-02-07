Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb.7

Multi-instrumentalistis a perfect fit for the catch-all water basin genre of Americana music, as he plays just about every stringed instrument in the American roots songbook, and he plays them very well. He also possesses a voice capable of carrying the tune for the blue hills and far into the dappled valley below. He’s joined by Portland, Oregon, fiddler and string maestrofor an evening of top-notch tune-smithing at the. It’s an early midweek gig, with doors at 6:30 p.m. and the show at($25, $22 advance).