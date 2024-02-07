A+E

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Feb.7

Posted By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Multi-instrumentalist Tony Furtado is a perfect fit for the catch-all water basin genre of Americana music, as he plays just about every stringed instrument in the American roots songbook, and he plays them very well. He also possesses a voice capable of carrying the tune for the blue hills and far into the dappled valley below. He’s joined by Portland, Oregon, fiddler and string maestro Tony Price for an evening of top-notch tune-smithing at the Arcata Playhouse. It’s an early midweek gig, with doors at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. ($25, $22 advance).
