Thursday, February 8, 2024
Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 8
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Basement
- Photo courtesy of the artists
- The Blueberry Hill Boogie Band plays The Basement on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.
hosts one of Humboldt County’s musical oddities this evening at 8 p.m.
, a little trio-plus called The Blueberry Hill Boogie Band
. I say “trio-plus” because in addition to the fine musicians on hand, there’s a homemade jukebox that allows the audience to pick tunes from the group's expansive songbook of pop, rock and jazz through the decades. This band is a treasure and worth your time, which is all you have to pay to hear them, as there’s no cover at the door.
