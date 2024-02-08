A+E

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 8

Posted By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The Blueberry Hill Boogie Band plays The Basement on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • The Blueberry Hill Boogie Band plays The Basement on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.
The Basement hosts one of Humboldt County’s musical oddities this evening at 8 p.m., a little trio-plus called The Blueberry Hill Boogie Band. I say “trio-plus” because in addition to the fine musicians on hand, there’s a homemade jukebox that allows the audience to pick tunes from the group's expansive songbook of pop, rock and jazz through the decades. This band is a treasure and worth your time, which is all you have to pay to hear them, as there’s no cover at the door.
