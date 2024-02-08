Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 8

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of the artists

The Blueberry Hill Boogie Band plays The Basement on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.

hosts one of Humboldt County’s musical oddities this evening at, a little trio-plus called. I say “trio-plus” because in addition to the fine musicians on hand, there’s a homemade jukebox that allows the audience to pick tunes from the group's expansive songbook of pop, rock and jazz through the decades. This band is a treasure and worth your time, which is all you have to pay to hear them, as there’s no cover at the door.