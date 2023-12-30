A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 30

Posted By on Sat, Dec 30, 2023 at 4:03 AM

The Arcata Playhouse is presenting a New Year’s Eve Eve Party tonight at 7:30 p.m. The evening starts off with a variety show featuring some of the regular Playhouse players, including but not limited to: Jackie Dandeneau, Julie Fulkerson, David Ferney, Peggy Martinez, James Zeller and others. After that, it’s a dance party amid the cabaret seating, featuring music by the RLAD Quartet: Tim Randles, Ken Lawrence, Ben Aldag and Doug Marcum. There will be drinks and refreshments for sale, and this is a fundraiser for Playhouse Arts, consider the $25 ticket price to be fully invested in a good cause. A half hour later at the Basement, DJs Dacin and Pandemonium Jones are throwing a Funky Vinyl Dance Party. I’ve seen this duo at work before and can assure you there is definitely truth in advertising with that name ($5). Finally at 9 p.m., popular funk septet Diggin’ Dirt starts the first of its two-night residency at the Arcata Theatre Lounge. Advance tickets for tonight only are $27, $50 for both nights, with advance rockets for tomorrow night running at $32. Knowing the popularity of the group, I cannot guarantee there will be door tickets left, so plan in advance.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 28, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 52

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation