Sunday, December 31, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, Dec. 31

Posted By on Sun, Dec 31, 2023 at 4:00 AM

As I mentioned before, tonight is the big bang before the deafening silence next week of the Newborn Year, so I’m loading it up with lots of options. I only ask that you party safe and drive sober. Let’s get two rock gigs going first. The Siren’s Song is hosting Lxs Perdxdxs, Think Tank, and Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes at 9 p.m., which is a good start time for every gig featured further down the column. A $10 bill gets you in the door and on the dance floor. Over in Blue Lake, The California Poppies are throwing a free party for the ages at the Logger Bar at 10 p.m. (best arrive at 9 p.m.), hot off the heels of a good year with some very successful taped shows in some of Arcata’s more beloved venues.
Back in Eureka, the Eagle House is hosting the seventh annual Palace of Love party, featuring Marjo Lak, Sage Armstrong, Mark Starr, Little John, Devstep, and many more. Dancing will be displayed by Va Va Voom Burlesque ft. Kombouja and the night runs late until the 4 a.m. witching hour. VIP tickets are $55 and general admission is $35.
Speaking of live dance performers, the Vagabond Dancers are all a part of the fun booked by Arcane Artists for its celebration at RampArt Skatepark. DJ Henry Fong, ESCH, PRETZZ, SPeNNY and DJ Zera will be providing the EDM-friendly tunes, while Los Giles will be setting up shop and slinging food outside all night. Advance tickets run $30 and $40 for the door, and $60 VIP.
If it’s all funk and no frills you’re in for, check out Humbrews for a scorcher of a show featuring Object Heavy and Boot Juice. This is live, heavy funk music done right, with a great dance floor to help you stomp it all out of your system ($25, $20 advance).
Folks, that’s all she wrote for this week. I’ll see you next year with the proviso that
January is often dry in more than a few ways. However, I promise you I’ve got some goodies coming down the turnpike to keep the lights on, the ears happy and the blood flowing. Happy New Year.
