Music Tonight: Friday, Dec. 29
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Dec 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Front Ear
, one of the most promising and talented new-ish groups around, is a jazz quintet made up of some of the brightest lights in our local scene, namely Shane Fox, Russ Thallheimer, Nicholas Talvola, Alex Espe and Ian Taylor. You can catch the fellas at Wrangletown Cider
at 7 p.m.
, where the $15 cover charge is a steal for an earful of the fruits of the frisson generated by these talented players.
