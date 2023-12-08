Friday, December 8, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Dec. 8
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM
There’s a big metal show tonight at 7 p.m.
at Savage Henry Comedy Club
. Los Angeles powerviolence band ACxDC
has had a large touring schedule lately and are headlining one with New Orleans newcomers Brat
, whose style of punk and metal comes with a pink glam patina. On the undercard are local heroes Malicious Algorithm
and Gooseneck
. This all-ages show comes with a $10-$20 sliding scale door price and, as always, you need a valid I.D. to drink alcohol.
