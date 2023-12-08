A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 8, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Dec. 8

Posted By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
There’s a big metal show tonight at 7 p.m. at Savage Henry Comedy Club. Los Angeles powerviolence band ACxDC has had a large touring schedule lately and are headlining one with New Orleans newcomers Brat, whose style of punk and metal comes with a pink glam patina. On the undercard are local heroes Malicious Algorithm and Gooseneck. This all-ages show comes with a $10-$20 sliding scale door price and, as always, you need a valid I.D. to drink alcohol.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 7, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 49
Corporate Abuse, Environmental Harm Dominate Project Censored

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation