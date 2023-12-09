Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 9

There are two DJ-curated dance shows happening tonight and both cover a lot of ground, sound-wise, so you can have your pick. At, it’s the final time thewill be hosting the, a darkwave and post punk dance party provided byand. This over-21 goth-friendly event is free at the door. Two hours later at theit’s, with an emphasis on a suggested dress code of pajamas and underwear. Presided over by resident drag king, the DJs for the evening areand. Along with a free coat check, Los Giles will be selling food. Tickets are $10 at the door, with a limited run at $5 available online.