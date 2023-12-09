Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 9

There are two DJ-curated dance shows happening tonight and both cover a lot of ground, sound-wise, so you can have your pick. At 7 p.m.
, it’s the final time the Logger Bar
will be hosting the Red Room
, a darkwave and post punk dance party provided by DJs Zero One, Datura
and Kreepeeo
. This over-21 goth-friendly event is free at the door. Two hours later at the Miniplex,
it’s Disco Night
, with an emphasis on a suggested dress code of pajamas and underwear. Presided over by resident drag king Mr. Gino
, the DJs for the evening are Pandemonium Jones
and Dacin
. Along with a free coat check, Los Giles will be selling food. Tickets are $10 at the door, with a limited run at $5 available online.