A+E

Archives | RSS

Saturday, December 9, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Dec. 9

Posted By on Sat, Dec 9, 2023 at 4:00 AM

There are two DJ-curated dance shows happening tonight and both cover a lot of ground, sound-wise, so you can have your pick. At 7 p.m., it’s the final time the Logger Bar will be hosting the Red Room, a darkwave and post punk dance party provided by DJs Zero One, Datura and Kreepeeo. This over-21 goth-friendly event is free at the door. Two hours later at the Miniplex, it’s Disco Night, with an emphasis on a suggested dress code of pajamas and underwear. Presided over by resident drag king Mr. Gino, the DJs for the evening are Pandemonium Jones and Dacin. Along with a free coat check, Los Giles will be selling food. Tickets are $10 at the door, with a limited run at $5 available online.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 7, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 49
Corporate Abuse, Environmental Harm Dominate Project Censored

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation