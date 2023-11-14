Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Nov. 14
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Nov 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM
I saw one of its members the other day, which reminded me to remind you about the Opera Alley Cats
, a jazz group that plays to fill its surroundings, two places in particular being just about perfect for heightening the ambience: the Basement
and the Speakeasy
. Tonight at 7 p.m.
the group will be at the latter place. Bring some coins for a cocktail and some scratch for the band.
