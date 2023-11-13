A+E

Monday, November 13, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Nov. 13

Posted By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Bella Union Records was founded in the U.K. 25 years ago by the bassist and guitar player for the highly influential band Cocteau Twins, whose dreamy pop sounds trickle across the label’s artist roster. One such act oozing that sound is Toronto’s Tallies who will be making a pit stop at the Miniplex tonight at 8 p.m. to share some mystic and treated reverb-rich tones. The tourmates are Portland’s Shady Cove which has a similar approach to songcraft, while the new kids on the block are locals Natural Blasters, fronted by White Manna’s David J. ($15, $12 advance).
