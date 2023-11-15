Music Tonight: Wednesday, Nov. 15

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Singer and songwriter Dave Alvin specializes in a hybrid-genre style of distinctly California music with noirish lyrical qualities. The results are songs that create scenes, steeped in speedway country, boogie blues, surf rock and lo-fi trip tunes. He’s also a road dog with his band, who have counted Tom Waits, Bobby Rush and Los Lobos among their admiring peers. Tonight atthe group headlines the stage at the, with support coming from Los Angeles’ dark Americana group D($45).