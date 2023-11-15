Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Nov. 15
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Singer and songwriter Dave Alvin specializes in a hybrid-genre style of distinctly California music with noirish lyrical qualities. The results are songs that create scenes, steeped in speedway country, boogie blues, surf rock and lo-fi trip tunes. He’s also a road dog with his band The Guilty Ones
, who have counted Tom Waits, Bobby Rush and Los Lobos among their admiring peers. Tonight at 8 p.m.
the group headlines the stage at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
, with support coming from Los Angeles’ dark Americana group Dead Rock West
($45).
