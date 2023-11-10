Veterans Day Observance and Ceremony at Adorni Center

This Veterans Day, take time to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions made by veterans who have selflessly defended our country’s freedoms by joining the Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka, the city of Eureka and fellow community members at the Veterans Day Observance and Ceremony, happening Saturday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Adorni Recreation Center (free). The program’s featured speaker is U. S. Coast Guard Captain Scott B. Powers, Sector Commander, USCG Sector Humboldt Bay. The event is free and ADA accessible.