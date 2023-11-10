World Premiere of 'A'-t'i Xwee-ghayt-nish: Still, We Live On

click to enlarge submitted

Guylish Bommelyn and Nants'vn Jones-Scott play a traditional gambling song at theHowonquet Hall Community Center in the documentary 'A'-t'i Xwee-ghayt-nish: Still, We LiveOn.

The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation presents the world premiere screening of the new documentary film,, atat Cal Poly Humboldt’s(free). The film’s synopsis states: “With their language facing extinction, the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation in Northern California is working against time to bring it back.” The screening features a reception with traditional Tolowa Dee-ni' food and refreshments, and a post-screening panel discussion with Loren Me'-lash-ne Bommelyn and several featured voices from the documentary. The film is directed by Cal Poly Humboldt Film professor Dave Jannetta and produced by the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation Language and Culture Division Manager Marva Sii~xuutesna Jones and Cal Poly Humboldt film lecturer Nicola Waugh.