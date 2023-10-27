Actor and Teacher Donald Forrest Dies at 73

Originally from the Detroit, Michigan, area, Forrest first came to Humboldt County in the mid 1970s to work with Dell’Arte International founders. His son James says, “He told me he saw the fish in the blue waters in the river and he just wanted to move up here.” Since then, Forrest had been a steady presence on stages around the county while also teaching at DAI.
Murray and Forrest’s ex-wife Nancy Stephenson say a memorial event is being planned to honor him on Dec. 1, along with a wake at the Logger Bar.