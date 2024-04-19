Look Up for Rooftop Sushi

click to enlarge Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Business partners Joe Tan and Lily Tan.

click to enlarge Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

The view from the top at Rooftop Sushi.

click to enlarge Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Rooftop Sushi's indoor counter.

Those of us craning our necks in Old Town can satisfy our curiosity at last. The frankly named Rooftop Sushi is out in the daylight at last (148 E St., Eureka). Slip into the modest entrance on the E Street side of the new building and ride the elevator (a Eureka rarity) to the fourth floor, where the soft opening is in full swing.Opening during a welcome streak of sunshine, co-owner and chef Joe Tan and his business partner Lily Tan (no relation) say the first couple of days have been busy. While the indoor dining space and counter were empty off hours, every seat on the patio was taken with diners enjoying nigiri, maki sushi and plates of spiraling beef carpaccio. And sunshine — lots of sunshine. The view of the bay is reserved for the event space on the other side of the rooftop, but the restaurant's half of the partially covered wood deck overlooks Old Town and environs.Chef Tan has said he was looking forward to turning his sole attention to the venture, a smaller restaurant, now that he's moved on from Curry Leaf and Nori, both of which have a new owner in Nina Zhao, and Overtime Pizza is up for sale. Fans of Nori will recognize some of the style and standards on the Rooftop Sushi menu. Along with the sushi, Joe Tan is offering miso and shoyu ramen, as well as yakitori skewers. Specials, Joe Tan says, will come as the crew, which includes members of the two Tan families and cook Norberto Andon in the kitchen turning out katsu and tempura, settles in.