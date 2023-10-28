A+E

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Oct. 28

Posted By on Sat, Oct 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Hey, hey, another milestone holiday, which (generally) means another installment of the ever-loving vinyl dance celebration called Soul Party. Join DJs Red, Funky T Rex, King Maxwell, and Philly Fresh for a night of spooky, groovy, soul shakers from the wax vaults of yesteryear. This one is starting at 9 p.m., a little earlier from previous installments, so that $10 admission gets you even more fun.
