Saturday, October 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, Oct. 28
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Oct 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Hey, hey, another milestone holiday, which (generally) means another installment of the ever-loving vinyl dance celebration called Soul Party. Join DJs Red, Funky T Rex, King Maxwell, and Philly Fresh
for a night of spooky, groovy, soul shakers from the wax vaults of yesteryear. This one is starting at 9 p.m., a little earlier from previous installments, so that $10 admission gets you even more fun.
