This week we're checking in on the newest batch of condors to be released on the North Coast, as well se some of the dangers they face, like lead poisoning from hunting ammo. We're also looking at how Cal Poly Humboldt's decision to enforce its long-unused ban on living in vehicles on campus lots, and how that's impacting students. We've got a personal account of finding oneself again through dance, and a bold theater style on stage at CPH. And finally, we're trying a new Guatemalan spot in Eureka. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.