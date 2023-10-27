Friday, October 27, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, Oct. 27
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Body Academics
- Photo by Tommy Spaghetteria, courtesy of the artists
- Body Academics shows its sci-fi musical Evil Babylon at the Miniplex on Friday, Oct. 27 at6:30 and 8 p.m.
is a queer multimedia collective from Portland that will be taking over the Miniplex
tonight for a double-feature showing of the group’s original sci fi musical Evil Babylon
. The film, which I have read involves an evangelical race car driver whose interplanetary travels help unbind him from a background of religious repression, stars many luminaries from the Portland drag scene, and will play at 6:30 p.m.
and 8 p.m.
There’s an electro dance and house-heavy afterparty with DJ Rosé, Kid Telex
, and Husbands
, as well as with a lot of accompanying local and out of town drag performers leading the bounce. Costumes are encouraged (don’t forget that this weekend is Halloween-plus for many of us). It’s $10 for the whole shebang, and this show is not for anyone under 21, so make sure you have I.D.
