Friday, October 27, 2023

Cinema / Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Oct. 27

Posted By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Body Academics shows its sci-fi musical Evil Babylon at the Miniplex on Friday, Oct. 27 at - 6:30 and 8 p.m. - PHOTO BY TOMMY SPAGHETTERIA, COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo by Tommy Spaghetteria, courtesy of the artists
  • Body Academics shows its sci-fi musical Evil Babylon at the Miniplex on Friday, Oct. 27 at6:30 and 8 p.m.
Body Academics is a queer multimedia collective from Portland that will be taking over the Miniplex tonight for a double-feature showing of the group’s original sci fi musical Evil Babylon. The film, which I have read involves an evangelical race car driver whose interplanetary travels help unbind him from a background of religious repression, stars many luminaries from the Portland drag scene, and will play at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. There’s an electro dance and house-heavy afterparty with DJ Rosé, Kid Telex, and Husbands, as well as with a lot of accompanying local and out of town drag performers leading the bounce. Costumes are encouraged (don’t forget that this weekend is Halloween-plus for many of us). It’s $10 for the whole shebang, and this show is not for anyone under 21, so make sure you have I.D.
