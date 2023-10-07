A+E

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Food / Fun

For the Love of Tacos

Posted By on Sat, Oct 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Crunchy, soft, drizzled with crema, drenched in hot sauce, layered with asada, pollo, seafood — however you like ’em, you’re sure to find your favorite at Bear River Casino’s Taco Fest, rolling out today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bear River Casino Resort ($10 and up, free for kids under 12 w/paying adult). This outdoor chomp fest has a variety of taco trucks, vendors, margaritas and other drinks, taco-themed activities and fun for the kids, plus lots of live music to entertain you while you stroll from one taco spot to the next. Enjoy the diversity of options to build the perfect palate pleaser. Get advance tickets at northcoasttickets.com/events/taco-fest-10-7-2023 or at the event.
