Back Down to the Basement

After a brief run, the Basement was shuttered by the pandemic and the space that once housed Abruzzi's below Plaza Grill, just under the slope of the Arcata Plaza, spent years dormant. According to the jazz lounge's manager Dillon Savage, he approached owner Bill Chino about reopening the club after a couple of other ventures failed to materialize. And on Thursday night, with renovations finally done, the joint was swinging again to the sounds of Canary and the Vamp.
click to enlarge
-
Submitted
-
Canary and the Vamp played for the crowd Thursday.
Previously, the Basement didn't have a proper dance floor, so Chino had the old Abruzzi's carpet pulled up to reveal and restore the hardwood floor beneath — originally salvaged from the old roller rink in the Creamery Building. Patrons will notice the new paint and lighting, as well as the absence of the former kitchen. Even without it, Savage says in a couple of weeks small plates, charcuterie and mezze will be available. There are plans, too, to bring back Abruzzi's signature Chocolate Paradiso flourless cake.
click to enlarge
-
Submitted
-
Drinks and music at the Basement's re-opening night.
Plaza Grill regulars will recognize Shane Fox among the crew at the full bar, serving bubbly, local wines and 10 signature cocktails. Homage is paid to the floor with the Roller Rink, made with Boldt rye, Alessio Bianco, Aperol, balsamic honey, orange bitters and an orange twist ($13). Chino and Savage have namesake concoctions, with gin, ginger and citrus, and gin, Chambord and rosemary, respectively.