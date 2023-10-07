A+E

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Food / Music

Back Down to the Basement

Posted By on Sat, Oct 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM

After a brief run, the Basement was shuttered by the pandemic and the space that once housed Abruzzi's below Plaza Grill, just under the slope of the Arcata Plaza, spent years dormant. According to the jazz lounge's manager Dillon Savage, he approached owner Bill Chino about reopening the club after a couple of other ventures failed to materialize. And on Thursday night, with renovations finally done, the joint was swinging again to the sounds of Canary and the Vamp.
Canary and the Vamp played for the crowd Thursday.
  • Canary and the Vamp played for the crowd Thursday.

Previously, the Basement didn't have a proper dance floor, so Chino had the old Abruzzi's carpet pulled up to reveal and restore the hardwood floor beneath — originally salvaged from the old roller rink in the Creamery Building. Patrons will notice the new paint and lighting, as well as the absence of the former kitchen. Even without it, Savage says in a couple of weeks small plates, charcuterie and mezze will be available. There are plans, too, to bring back Abruzzi's signature Chocolate Paradiso flourless cake.
Drinks and music at the Basement's re-opening night.
  • Drinks and music at the Basement's re-opening night.

Plaza Grill regulars will recognize Shane Fox among the crew at the full bar, serving bubbly, local wines and 10 signature cocktails. Homage is paid to the floor with the Roller Rink, made with Boldt rye, Alessio Bianco, Aperol, balsamic honey, orange bitters and an orange twist ($13). Chino and Savage have namesake concoctions, with gin, ginger and citrus, and gin, Chambord and rosemary, respectively. 
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

