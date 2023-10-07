A+E

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Oct. 7

Posted By on Sat, Oct 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM

So it turns out that Jerry’s Middle Finger is yet another talented Grateful Dead tribute band of note, named in reference to the missing digit on the late guitarist’s right hand, and not (as I had first assumed) a spectral message from that same late guitarist, aimed toward his endless hordes of imitators and fans as an invocation to knock it off, find a new obsession, and let him rest in peace. My bad. Anyway, the group is on the second and final night of its engagement at Humbrews, where the jams will commence at 9 p.m., with a door charge of $30, $25 for advance tickets. Honestly, anyone going to this gig probably didn’t need any input from me to hear about it. But just in case, you have been notified by Collin’s middle fingers, which I have used in conjunction with a few of the rest to type this out. Carry on.
