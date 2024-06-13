A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, June 13

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The Basement is once again the place to be when it comes to pre-gaming for the coming end of the work week. Tonight, the doors open at 7 p.m., and sometime after that you will find a performance by one of our county’s more unique and industrious gigging acts, the Blueberry Hill Boogie Band. If you know, you know, and if you don’t, this one’s free to get in. 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Blueberry Hill Boogie Band, The Basement

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 13, 2024 vol XXXV issue 24
No Leftovers

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation