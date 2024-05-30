A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, May 30

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2024 at 10:24 AM

It’s the last Thursday of the last month before the summertime, which means our
options are usually some mix of scant and quaint, so let’s spin the wheel and see what pops up. OK, how about the Open Mic Jam at the Logger Bar, hosted by Soul Trip, starting, I’m guessing, after 7 p.m. and free. What’s that you say? Another spin? Your wish is my command. Here’s another freebee that starts after 7 p.m. (probably an hour later, I’d hazard). Over at the Basement, you can enjoy the Claire Bent Jazz Quintet fronted by one of the more versatile singers of our area.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 30, 2024 vol XXXV issue 22
Glorified!

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation