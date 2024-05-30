Music Tonight: Thursday, May 30

It’s the last Thursday of the last month before the summertime, which means ouroptions are usually some mix of scant and quaint, so let’s spin the wheel and see what pops up. OK, how about theat the, hosted by, starting, I’m guessing, afterand free. What’s that you say? Another spin? Your wish is my command. Here’s another freebee that starts after 7 p.m. (probably an hour later, I’d hazard). Over at the, you can enjoy thefronted by one of the more versatile singers of our area.