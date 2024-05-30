Music Tonight: Thursday, May 30

It’s the last Thursday of the last month before the summertime, which means our
options are usually some mix of scant and quaint, so let’s spin the wheel and see what pops up. OK, how about the Open Mic Jam
at the Logger Bar
, hosted by Soul Trip
, starting, I’m guessing, after 7 p.m.
and free. What’s that you say? Another spin? Your wish is my command. Here’s another freebee that starts after 7 p.m. (probably an hour later, I’d hazard). Over at the Basement
, you can enjoy the Claire Bent Jazz Quintet
fronted by one of the more versatile singers of our area.