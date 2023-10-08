Sunday, October 8, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 8
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Oct 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Portland’s astro-funk trio Sweet N’ Juicy
is back in town to spread its fruity jams across the stage at Siren’s Song Tavern
at 8 p.m.
($8, plus it’s the eighth of October, a month named after the eighth month of the old Roman calendar, so if you like eights, listen up). The three lads are very good musicians, whose humor translates to stage names and fruit costumes. As the band’s YouTube page states, “Sweet is a banana, N’ is a pineapple, Juicy is a strawberry. We just want you to party.” Seems pretty straightforward to me.
Tags: Sweet N’ Juicy, Siren’s Song Tavern, Image