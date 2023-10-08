A+E

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 8

Posted By on Sun, Oct 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge BY ROSE CITY REVIEW
  • By Rose City Review
Portland’s astro-funk trio Sweet N’ Juicy is back in town to spread its fruity jams across the stage at Siren’s Song Tavern at 8 p.m. ($8, plus it’s the eighth of October, a month named after the eighth month of the old Roman calendar, so if you like eights, listen up). The three lads are very good musicians, whose humor translates to stage names and fruit costumes. As the band’s YouTube page states, “Sweet is a banana, N’ is a pineapple, Juicy is a strawberry. We just want you to party.” Seems pretty straightforward to me.
Speaking of Sweet N’ Juicy, Siren’s Song Tavern

humboldt last week

Transforming Valley West

