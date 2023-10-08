Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 8

click to enlarge By Rose City Review

Portland’s astro-funk triois back in town to spread its fruity jams across the stage atat($8, plus it’s the eighth of October, a month named after the eighth month of the old Roman calendar, so if you like eights, listen up). The three lads are very good musicians, whose humor translates to stage names and fruit costumes. As the band’s YouTube page states, “Sweet is a banana, N’ is a pineapple, Juicy is a strawberry. We just want you to party.” Seems pretty straightforward to me.