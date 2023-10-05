Music Tonight: Thursday, Oct. 5

click to enlarge
Tonight sees the kick-off of not one, but two local culture festivals. First up, it’s the 12th annual Savage Henry Comedy Festival.
There will be shows scattered around quite a few local venues, so instead of getting lost in the outfield with the details, let me give you my pick. Kyle Kinane
headlines the gig at the Savage Henry Comedy Club
with two gigs at 5 p.m.
and 11 p.m.
, featuring a line-up chock full of local chucklers. It’s $15 for the early show, $20 for the night time session and $80 for a bracelet that allows you access to all 13 venues like a traveling ambassador. Meanwhile at 8 p.m.
at the North Coast Repertory Theatre
, the Festival of Dreams: Outer Fringe
presents a performance of CTRL+ALT+DELETE
, a mature-audience-only retelling of the Genesis story set during the 1990s. Fifteen bucks gets you into this individual performance, but $80 ($64 for students and seniors) is the price for the entire three-day shebang.