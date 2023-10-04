A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Cinema

Movies Tonight: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Posted By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM

It’s midweek in the beginning of the spooky month, so why not go and catch a big
screen presentation of a slightly macabre and murderous musical? I am talking about the 1986 Frank Oz-directed iteration of The Little Shop of Horrors, starring Rick Moranis as the nebbish florist Seymour, who finds himself in thrall with a man-eating flower whose hunger drives the silly plot to a romantic end. If nothing else, you can appreciate Steve Martin’s scene-stealing role as a viciously cruel dentist and enjoy a moment of culture shock from seeing a time in history when Americans had enough access to dentistry that they could universally joke about the more sadistic aspects of the trade rather than bemoan the lack of care my generation enjoys. My last dental experience was nearly 20 years ago, when I paid someone at a dental college $200 to split and yank out an impacted wisdom tooth sans anesthesia. Thankfully, there was a liquor store in the same parking lot. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., at Arcata Theatre Lounge, it’s $5 to get in and $9 to leave with a poster. Viva.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of The Little Shop Of Horrors, Arcata Theatre Lounge

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 28, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 39
In search of safe crossing

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation