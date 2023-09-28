Thursday, September 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 28
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM
I’m going to suggest a nix on the big venue shows for tonight and instead juice the Adult Skate Night
at the Blue Lake Roller Rink
. I don’t have a dog in this hunt myself — I’ll be out of town celebrating my partner’s birthday in the wilds of the Great Northwest — but I know with DJ Goldylocks
at the helm, everything’s gonna be groovier than a stack of vinyl at 7 p.m.
($15).
