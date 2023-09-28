A+E

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Thursday, Sept. 28

Posted By on Thu, Sep 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
I’m going to suggest a nix on the big venue shows for tonight and instead juice the Adult Skate Night at the Blue Lake Roller Rink. I don’t have a dog in this hunt myself — I’ll be out of town celebrating my partner’s birthday in the wilds of the Great Northwest — but I know with DJ Goldylocks at the helm, everything’s gonna be groovier than a stack of vinyl at 7 p.m. ($15).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 28, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 39
In search of safe crossing

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation