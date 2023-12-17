Sunday, December 17, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, Dec. 17
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, Dec 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM
The community has come together to help the struggling Dell’Arte
school in Blue Lake and you can get involved today. Starting at 4:30 p.m.
at the Carlo Theatre
, there will be a fundraising event including hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, a sitdown meal and a performance by the Dell’Arte Players
. Food will be provided by Brett Shuler Catering
and pricing goes from $100 single tickets to $450 for a table of five.
