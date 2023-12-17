A+E

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Music Tonight: Sunday, Dec. 17

Posted By on Sun, Dec 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The community has come together to help the struggling Dell’Arte school in Blue Lake and you can get involved today. Starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Carlo Theatre, there will be a fundraising event including hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, a sitdown meal and a performance by the Dell’Arte Players. Food will be provided by Brett Shuler Catering and pricing goes from $100 single tickets to $450 for a table of five.
