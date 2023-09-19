Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, Sept. 19
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Popular Samoan American reggae artist J. Boog
is back in town, setting up shop at the Arcata Theatre Lounge
tonight at 7 p.m. for an evening of SoCal/Jamaican vibrations. Openers THRIVE!
are cut from a similar style, and the tickets range from $39.50 for general admission, to a pre-show meet and greet with the headliner for an extra hundred bucks. Choose wisely.
Tags: J. Boog, Arcata Theatre Lounge, reggae, THRIVE!, Image