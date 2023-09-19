A+E

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, Sept. 19

Posted By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Popular Samoan American reggae artist J. Boog is back in town, setting up shop at the Arcata Theatre Lounge tonight at 7 p.m. for an evening of SoCal/Jamaican vibrations. Openers THRIVE! are cut from a similar style, and the tickets range from $39.50 for general admission, to a pre-show meet and greet with the headliner for an extra hundred bucks. Choose wisely.
