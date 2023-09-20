A+E

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Sept. 20

Posted By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Eggy - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Eggy
Midweek seems as good a time as ever for a jam band gig and this group is still fresh enough to catch them on the exciting upswing part of the career. As with many bands in this genre, Eggy has a funny, slightly annoying and memorable name. I am told the group does the noodling, building and delivering act very well. Only one way for you to really find out though: Head over to Humbrews at 8 p.m. where you can snag a $19 door ticket if you didn’t grab a $16 advance
stub. Party on.
