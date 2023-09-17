Music Today: Sunday, Sept. 17

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Let’s assume I don’t have to sway anyone regarding their desire to attend or avoid the last day of the North Country Fair, and instead focus on a fun Sunday workshop a few miles north at the. Musician andaffiliateis putting on a “play-in” for youngsters, aspiring teenage musicians, their parents and legal guardians, and any of the young at heart who have an interest in learning some of the basics of the stringed family of acoustic musical instruments, from the bowed to the plucked and strummed. This free workshop runs fromto, and ought to be a blast for those of you out there looking for a more productive and less crowded, group collaboration than the aforementioned fair.