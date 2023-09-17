A+E

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Music Today: Sunday, Sept. 17

Let’s assume I don’t have to sway anyone regarding their desire to attend or avoid the last day of the North Country Fair, and instead focus on a fun Sunday workshop a few miles north at the Trinidad Town Hall. Musician and Westhaven Center for the Arts affiliate Rob Diggins is putting on a “play-in” for youngsters, aspiring teenage musicians, their parents and legal guardians, and any of the young at heart who have an interest in learning some of the basics of the stringed family of acoustic musical instruments, from the bowed to the plucked and strummed. This free workshop runs from 3 to 4:30 p.m., and ought to be a blast for those of you out there looking for a more productive and less crowded, group collaboration than the aforementioned fair.
