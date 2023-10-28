Saturday, October 28, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 29
By Collin Yeo
Oct 28, 2023
- Erik Yates, left; Nat Keefe, right
The Hot Buttered Rum Duo
features Erik Yates
and Nat Keefe
, two members of the venerable San Francisco bluegrass band with the same name minus the duo part. Tonight they’ll be pickin’ and grinnin’ at the Trinidad Town Hall
, where the warm wooden acoustics of the room are just about perfect for some guitar, dobro vibrations, and banjo slaps. Doors are at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.
, and $30 gets you lots of good sounds.
