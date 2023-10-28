A+E

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Music Tonight: Sunday, Oct. 29

Posted By on Sat, Oct 28, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Erik Yates, left; Nat Keefe, right - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Erik Yates, left; Nat Keefe, right
The Hot Buttered Rum Duo features Erik Yates and Nat Keefe, two members of the venerable San Francisco bluegrass band with the same name minus the duo part. Tonight they’ll be pickin’ and grinnin’ at the Trinidad Town Hall, where the warm wooden acoustics of the room are just about perfect for some guitar, dobro vibrations, and banjo slaps. Doors are at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m., and $30 gets you lots of good sounds.
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

