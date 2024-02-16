A+E

Friday, February 16, 2024

Music Tonight: Friday, Feb. 16

Posted By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024

Bayou Swamis - SUBMITTED
The Westhaven Center for the Arts is hosting a to-do called “Let’s Dance,” with the Bayou Swamis providing the tunes for the action. I’ve only ever seen sit-down chamber music performances here, so I am curious to see how expansive the dance floor can get. If you are similarly inclined, you can find out for yourself at 7:30 p.m. for a $5-$20 sliding scale price.
