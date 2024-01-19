Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 19

click to enlarge Photo by Clint Pogue, courtesy of the artist

DJ Pandemonium Jones plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

Theis hosting thewith special gueston the “synth violin” with an evening of music under the inscrutable banner title J.G. “Jes Grew” Bach and Jazz Fusion. No idea what that’s all about. However, I do know the playersare all top notch and the program includes work by such masters as Chick Corea, Freddie Hubbard, John Coltrane and Joe Henderson, whose sublime 1969 record Power to the People has been on rotation in my room lately. There will also be original compositions by Mr. Diggins.is the hour of power and there’s a $10-$20 suggested donation. Over at theat, you can enjoy, which is a showing of the cult classic ’90s flick, followed by a groovy electro dance party supplied byand. Visuals will be supplied by. You can shave $5 off the $10 asking price if you come costumed like a character from the movie, which is the last era when anyone associated with computers looked remotely cool or sexy.