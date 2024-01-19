A+E

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 19, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 19

Posted By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Trinidad Town Hall is hosting the RLAD Jazz Quartet with special guest Rob Diggins on the “synth violin” with an evening of music under the inscrutable banner title J.G. “Jes Grew” Bach and Jazz Fusion. No idea what that’s all about. However, I do know the playersare all top notch and the program includes work by such masters as Chick Corea, Freddie Hubbard, John Coltrane and Joe Henderson, whose sublime 1969 record Power to the People has been on rotation in my room lately. There will also be original compositions by Mr. Diggins. Seven p.m. is the hour of power and there’s a $10-$20 suggested donation. Over at the Miniplex at 8 p.m., you can enjoy Hack the Planet, which is a showing of the cult classic ’90s flick Hackers, followed by a groovy electro dance party supplied by DJs Pandemonium Jones, Driftnet and Dacin. Visuals will be supplied by Gorb. You can shave $5 off the $10 asking price if you come costumed like a character from the movie, which is the last era when anyone associated with computers looked remotely cool or sexy.
click to enlarge DJ Pandemonium Jones plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. - PHOTO BY CLINT POGUE, COURTESY OF THE ARTIST
  • Photo by Clint Pogue, courtesy of the artist
  • DJ Pandemonium Jones plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 18, 2024 vol XXXV issue 3
Health & Wellness 2024

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation