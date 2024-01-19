Music Tonight: Friday, Jan. 19

The Trinidad Town Hall
is hosting the RLAD Jazz Quartet
with special guest Rob Diggins
on the “synth violin” with an evening of music under the inscrutable banner title J.G. “Jes Grew” Bach and Jazz Fusion. No idea what that’s all about. However, I do know the playersare all top notch and the program includes work by such masters as Chick Corea, Freddie Hubbard, John Coltrane and Joe Henderson, whose sublime 1969 record Power to the People has been on rotation in my room lately. There will also be original compositions by Mr. Diggins. Seven p.m.
is the hour of power and there’s a $10-$20 suggested donation. Over at the Miniplex
at 8 p.m.
, you can enjoy Hack the Planet
, which is a showing of the cult classic ’90s flick Hackers
, followed by a groovy electro dance party supplied by DJs Pandemonium Jones, Driftnet
and Dacin
. Visuals will be supplied by Gorb
. You can shave $5 off the $10 asking price if you come costumed like a character from the movie, which is the last era when anyone associated with computers looked remotely cool or sexy.
- Photo by Clint Pogue, courtesy of the artist
- DJ Pandemonium Jones plays the Miniplex at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.