Sunday, September 10, 2023

Movies Tonight: Sunday, Sept. 10

Posted By on Sun, Sep 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM

If you aren’t out among the merry crowds and THC clouds on the Eureka waterfront today, I’m going to recommend a little mirthful brilliance from my childhood that’s playing at the Arcata Theatre Lounge today at 6 p.m. I am, of course, talking about one of Tim Burton’s best films and the only one starring the recently departed Paul Reubens: Pee Wee’s Big Adventure. There are few films as perfect and one-of-a-kind as this one, just as there was, and will only ever be
one Pee Wee Herman and his brilliant creator. In a world absolutely teeming with rich, thieving assholes like Francis Buxton, it feels right to take a break and root for the hero in the gray suit and bowtie. Entrance costs $8, $12 with a poster, which is often designed by a local artist. Viva Pee Wee.
