Movies Tonight: Sunday, Sept. 10

If you aren’t out among the merry crowds and THC clouds on the Eureka waterfront today, I’m going to recommend a little mirthful brilliance from my childhood that’s playing at thetoday atI am, of course, talking about one of Tim Burton’s best films and the only one starring the recently departed Paul Reubens:. There are few films as perfect and one-of-a-kind as this one, just as there was, and will only ever beone Pee Wee Herman and his brilliant creator. In a world absolutely teeming with rich, thieving assholes like Francis Buxton, it feels right to take a break and root for the hero in the gray suit and bowtie. Entrance costs $8, $12 with a poster, which is often designed by a local artist. Viva Pee Wee.