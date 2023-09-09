Saturday, September 9, 2023
Join NCGA for a Harvest Moon Soiree
Posted
By Kali Cozyris
on Sat, Sep 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM
click to enlarge
Join the North Coast Growers’ Association for Harvest Moon Soiree: A Celebration of Place and Taste
, happening Sunday, Sept. 10
, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
at Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
($75, tickets online). The evening includes a multi-course, Mediterranean-inspired dinner highlighting local produce, plus a dessert bar and libations from the Pony Keg Mobile Bar
. The Compost Mountain Boys
will provide live music for your enjoyment as you take a Redwood Roots Farm tour
. Or take part in the silent auction
offering local experiences and foodie-inspired products. Get tickets online at donorbox.org/events/480503
.
Tags: Harvest Moon Soiree: A Celebration of Place and Taste, North Coast Growers’ Association, Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Pony Keg Mobile Bar. The Compost Mountain Boys, Redwood Roots Farm, Image