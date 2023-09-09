A+E

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Food / Music

Join NCGA for a Harvest Moon Soiree

Posted By on Sat, Sep 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Join the North Coast Growers’ Association for Harvest Moon Soiree: A Celebration of Place and Taste, happening Sunday, Sept. 10, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship ($75, tickets online). The evening includes a multi-course, Mediterranean-inspired dinner highlighting local produce, plus a dessert bar and libations from the Pony Keg Mobile Bar. The Compost Mountain Boys will provide live music for your enjoyment as you take a Redwood Roots Farm tour. Or take part in the silent auction offering local experiences and foodie-inspired products. Get tickets online at donorbox.org/events/480503.
