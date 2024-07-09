A+E

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 9

Posted By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM

I was just this weekend chatting with one of my Texas brothers in arms from my musical touring days and we agreed that no place creates brilliant counterculture artists quite like the Lone Star State. From the Butthole Surfers to Townes Van Zandt to The Flatlanders, it’s a special place, love it or hoof it. The latter group is a fantastic country-ish trio featuring Jimmie Dale Gilmore. Those unfamiliar with the man’s music will probably recognize him as Smokey, the diminutive bowler who Walter threatens with a gun for a supposed infraction in the Coen Brothers classic The Big Lebowski. Tonight at the Arcata Theatre Lounge, you will find him playing in The Guilty Ones, a band he fronts with Dave Alvin, another classic oddball roots rock and roll weirdo, albeit one from our state. These fellas are solid legends and I am certainly not alone in that opinion. The $50 ($45 in advance) ticket might seem a little high, but considering you get Badger State bard Paul Cebar on the bill as well, I think it’s well-worth it if you are a fan of the kind of goods that used to get folks returning to Austin City Limits during its PBS heyday of the ’80s and ’90s, when many more of the greats that walked with these
fellas were still alive.
