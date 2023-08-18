A+E

Friday, August 18, 2023

59th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM

The salmon may be absent from the plates this year, but they’ll certainly be in the hearts and minds of all who attend the 59th annual Klamath Salmon Festival taking place Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 10 a.m. at the Yurok Tribe Headquarters (free to attend). The festival’s theme this year surely makes for one heck of a party: “Celebrating Dam Removal and the Healing of the Klamath River.” This year’s event will have a parade, the Yurok Tribal Court’s Ney-puey Run, cultural demonstrations, stick game, softball and Indian card game tournaments, plus live music, kids’ activities, the Ter-ker-kue’ (valley quail) Travelling Petting Zoo Therapy Animals, an ax-throwing competition and 130 local vendors. Plus, many food options ranging from Indian taco booths to an assortment of food trucks.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

