59th Annual Klamath Salmon Festival on Saturday

The salmon may be absent from the plates this year, but they’ll certainly be in the hearts and minds of all who attend the 59th annualtaking place, starting atat the(free to attend). The festival’s theme this year surely makes for one heck of a party: “Celebrating Dam Removal and the Healing of the Klamath River.” This year’s event will have a parade, the Yurok Tribal Court’s Ney-puey Run, cultural demonstrations, stick game, softball and Indian card game tournaments, plus live music, kids’ activities, the Ter-ker-kue’ (valley quail) Travelling Petting Zoo Therapy Animals, an ax-throwing competition and 130 local vendors. Plus, many food options ranging from Indian taco booths to an assortment of food trucks.