Friday, August 18, 2023

Saucy Time in Bridgeville

Friday, Aug 18, 2023

Have a fling at BridgeFest 2023, coming to a small town on earth near you this Saturday, Aug. 19. Gather with friends from near and far from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bridgeville Community Center for the festival’s 27th trip around the sun. Enjoy live music from Attila & the Hunz, Knights of the Van Duzen and Melange, bring the young’uns to have fun in the kidz zone, pick up some homemade pies, check out the plentiful arts and crafts vendors and savor the barbecue. Don your finest alien apparel for the costume contest,  take part in the parade, give the flying saucer trials a fling, enter the raffle and more. 
