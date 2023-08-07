A+E

Monday, August 7, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Aug. 7

Posted By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Here’s a night of punk in various forms from straight-up to folksy going down at the Siren’s Song Tavern. Local distortion-mongers Dead Drift are hosting a show that includes Connecticut-based folk punker David Coffey Taylor and Irish-flavored local rippers Wyld Banshee Whispers. Just $10 gets you all three bands and everything kicks off at 8 p.m.
