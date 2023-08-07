Monday, August 7, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Aug. 7
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Here’s a night of punk in various forms from straight-up to folksy going down at the Siren’s Song Tavern
. Local distortion-mongers Dead Drift
are hosting a show that includes Connecticut-based folk punker David Coffey Taylor
and Irish-flavored local rippers Wyld Banshee Whispers
. Just $10 gets you all three bands and everything kicks off at 8 p.m.
