Music Tonight: Friday, July 21

Irie Rockerz

St. Croix reggae singeris more than two decades into a recording and touring career that has gained her a considerable following among the global roots and reggae community. Tonight at, she returns to the area to share her music with her Humboldt fandom, who will likely remember her from the good old Reggae on the River days of years past. Local groupprovides support.($30, $25 advance).