Friday, July 21, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, July 21
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM
St. Croix reggae singer Dezarie
is more than two decades into a recording and touring career that has gained her a considerable following among the global roots and reggae community. Tonight at Humbrews
, she returns to the area to share her music with her Humboldt fandom, who will likely remember her from the good old Reggae on the River days of years past. Local group Irie Rockerz
provides support. 9 p.m.
($30, $25 advance).
click to enlarge
Tags: Dezarie, Humbrews, Irie Rockerz, reggae music, Image