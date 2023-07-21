A+E

Friday, July 21, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, July 21

St. Croix reggae singer Dezarie is more than two decades into a recording and touring career that has gained her a considerable following among the global roots and reggae community. Tonight at Humbrews, she returns to the area to share her music with her Humboldt fandom, who will likely remember her from the good old Reggae on the River days of years past. Local group Irie Rockerz provides support. 9 p.m. ($30, $25 advance).
click to enlarge Irie Rockerz - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Irie Rockerz
