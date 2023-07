click to enlarge Photo by Megan Bender

Rodeo’s packed its saddle and moseyed on, making room for Fortuna’s next round of horsepower, the, taking place. The super souped-up event features a massive judged car show, show and shine, pit barbecue dinner, burn out, artisans faire, tractor pull, movie night, dance and more. Get your motor running and head to the Xpo for a classic good time. Find the full schedule of events at redwoodautoxpo.com