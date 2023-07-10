A+E

Monday, July 10, 2023

Music Tonight: Monday, July 10

Posted By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Savage Henry Comedy Club is throwing a changeup pitch on its regular Metal Monday to present a Goth music twist. Come join Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Convert, Portland’s Father’s Milk, Oakland’s Silence in the Snow and local heroes Psyop Victim and DJ Dastbunny for a night of darkwave and distortion at 7 p.m. ($10). 
