Monday, July 10, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, July 10
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Savage Henry Comedy Club
is throwing a changeup pitch on its regular Metal Monday to present a Goth music twist. Come join Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Convert
, Portland’s Father’s Milk
, Oakland’s Silence in the Snow
and local heroes Psyop Victim
and DJ Dastbunny
for a night of darkwave and distortion at 7 p.m. ($10).
