Music Tonight: Sunday, May 12

click to enlarge
- Photo courtesy of the artists
- Sweet N’ Juicy
Portland’s best fruit-flavored funk trio Sweet N’ Juicy
is back at it again, stopping at the Siren’s Song Tavern
tonight at 8 p.m.
to make some hot jam. For the uninitiated, or for those who may have forgotten, these fellas dress up as a banana, a strawberry and a pineapple, and play tight and funky dance grooves exceptionally well. Just a perfect party back, really. Also on the bill is Fact of Matter
and if you roll through before the show, you will be greeted by a free and open deadhead jam
starting at 3 p.m.
Enjoy or be forewarned, depending on your tastes. The evening’s gig costs a reasonable $8, which looking at gas prices, ain’t nothing for an ace band from Portland.