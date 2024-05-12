A+E

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Music Tonight: Sunday, May 12

Posted By on Sun, May 12, 2024 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Sweet N’ Juicy - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTISTS
  • Photo courtesy of the artists
  • Sweet N’ Juicy
Portland’s best fruit-flavored funk trio Sweet N’ Juicy is back at it again, stopping at the Siren’s Song Tavern tonight at 8 p.m. to make some hot jam. For the uninitiated, or for those who may have forgotten, these fellas dress up as a banana, a strawberry and a pineapple, and play tight and funky dance grooves exceptionally well. Just a perfect party back, really. Also on the bill is Fact of Matter and if you roll through before the show, you will be greeted by a free and open deadhead jam starting at 3 p.m. Enjoy or be forewarned, depending on your tastes. The evening’s gig costs a reasonable $8, which looking at gas prices, ain’t nothing for an ace band from Portland.
