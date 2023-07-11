A+E

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 11

Posted By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Blondies is a venue I always like to mention, as it used to be a neighborhood haunt of mine and I have a file cabinet of good show memories there. Tonight at 7 p.m., it hosts Los Angeles acts Human Musik, Soundfrom, SpaceyY, Telltale Ballroom and recognized locals Drastic Gnarlys. It’s only $5 to find out what everyone is all about, which seems like quite a deal.
