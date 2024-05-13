Music Tonight: Monday, May 13

click to enlarge Photo by Sara Wallach, submitted

Nighttime plays the Outer Space at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

Ethiopian jazz, roots and funk music has enjoyed a well-deserved appreciation in the West for the last two decades, due in part to several reissues and compilations from the ’60s and ’70s making their way to the right record collectors and tastemakers.is a quintet from the nation’s capital of Addis Ababa, and represents the new generation of Ethiopian musicians building on the fantastic sounds of the past and creating new tunes for those of us lucky enough to catch an earful. You can be among that group tonight atat the, and I highly suggest you snag a $20 advance ticket, as I cannot guarantee how many $25 door spots will be available the night of.If you didn’t make the list for that one, fear not. There’s another hot show going down at the. And it starts at, so you might even be able to double-dip! Nighttime is the “cosmic folk” solo act from Los Angeles of one, who will be in good company with the indie folk pop and global forest tones of local supportersand($10-$20 suggested).