Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Music Tonight: Tuesday, July 4

Posted By on Tue, Jul 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM

I was recently asked by a member of the Opera Alley Cats, a tight and enjoyable jazz group that trades in intimate-setting tunes, what it would take to get their weekly gig at the Speakeasy into the Setlist. Well Brian, as I have written about their ongoing Tuesday residency in weeks past, a tug on my ear by way of a quick reminder works for me. The music starts at 7 p.m., it’s free to patrons of the bar and, if you miss this one, there’s an encore performance on Fridays at 8 p.m.
